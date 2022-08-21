WORLD
2 MIN READ
Japan mulls long-range missile deployment to counter China
Newspaper Yomiuri reported that the arms – capable of reaching the coastal areas of North Korea and China – would be stationed mainly around the southern Nansei islands.
Japan mulls long-range missile deployment to counter China
Tokyo has stepped up its military spending and taken a more assertive strategy in recent years, but has refrained from deploying long-range missiles. / Reuters
August 21, 2022

Japan is considering the deployment of 1,000 long-range cruise missiles to boost its counterattack capability against China, the Yomiuri newspaper has reported.

The missiles would be existing arms modified to extend their range from 100 kilometres to 1,000 km, the daily said on Sunday, citing government sources.

The arms, launched by ships or aircraft, would be stationed mainly around the southern Nansei islands and capable of reaching the coastal areas of North Korea and China, the Yomiuri said.

Representatives from Japan's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Regional tensions on rise

Japan, which interprets its war-renouncing postwar constitution to mean it may use its military only for self-defence, has stepped up its military spending and taken a more assertive strategy in recent years. 

But it has refrained from deploying long-range missiles, among its limits on weapons that can strike targets on foreign soil.

Regional tensions ratcheted up this month after a visit by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, to Taiwan, which is self-ruled but claimed by China.

READ MORE: US lawmakers visit Taiwan following Pelosi trip that angered China

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us