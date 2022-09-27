Voting to close in Russia-held Ukraine regions

Kremlin orchestrated referendums are almost complete, in four Ukrainian provinces occupied by Russia. The result is fully expected to be a pretext for Russia to call those territories its own and annex them. At the same time, at least a hundred thousand Russians have fled their own country to avoid being drafted to fight in Ukraine. Renata Mienkowska-Norkiene from the University of Warsaw weighs in. #Ukraine #Russia #Referendum