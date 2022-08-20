WORLD
France's Macron set to visit Algeria in new move to mend strained ties
While the Algerian side did not disclose the date of the visit, the Elysee Palace said President Emmanuel Macron will visit Algeria from August 25-27.
Macron's visit is being seen as an opportunity to mend strained ties between the two countries. / Reuters
August 20, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron will pay an official visit to Algeria next week, the Algerian and French presidencies have announced.

In a phone call on Saturday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Macron discussed bilateral co-operation and the agenda of the upcoming visit.

Macron thanked Tebboune for the invitation and conveyed his condolences on the loss of lives in recent forest fires that ravaged northern Algeria.

While the Algerian side did not disclose the date of the tour, the Elysee Palace said Macron will visit Algeria from August 25-27.

"This trip will contribute to deepen the bilateral relationship...to strengthen Franco-Algerian co-operation in the face of regional issues and to continue the work of addressing the past," the French presidency said.

Macron's visit is being seen as an opportunity to mend strained ties between Paris and Algiers.

Tensions hit a new low last year after Macron questioned Algeria’s pre-colonial identity and France slashed the number of visas available to nationals from Algeria.

The North African country won its independence from France following an eight-year war in 1962.

