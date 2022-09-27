September 27, 2022
NASA flew DART spacecraft directly into the moonlet Dimorphos
Monday marked a historic milestone for NASA and potentially the planet. For the first time, the US space agency intentionally crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid, millions of kilometres away, to see if it could shift the asteroid's path. Francisco Diego from the University College London has more on this. #asteroid #space #dartspacecraft
