WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands of workers halt UK railways as summer of strikes continue
Tens of thousands of train workers in Britain stage a new round of strikes, paralysing rail service across the country in an escalating dispute over pay and working conditions.
Thousands of workers halt UK railways as summer of strikes continue
The rail strikes have divided opinion, with some voicing frustration but others supporting the workers. / AFP
August 20, 2022

Railway staff in Britain have staged the latest in a series of strikes, the second in three days.

The stoppage by tens of thousands of workers on Saturday disrupted weekend leisure travel with only around one in five trains set to run and some areas having no services.

It comes during a summer of industrial action across Britain, with staff in various sectors pushing for pay rises and better working conditions.

"We cannot tolerate being bullied or hoodwinked into accepting a raw deal for our members," said Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), which is among those striking.

"The government need to stop their interference in these disputes so the employers can come to a negotiated settlement with us."

He warned that further walkouts were likely unless a compromise could be reached over pay rises and working terms and conditions.

READ MORE: Why are thousands of workers striking in the UK?

Divided opinion

Saturday's stoppage, set to hit football and cricket fans headed to matches as well as festival-goers, tourists and holidaymakers, will spill over into Sunday morning.

It follows a similar walkout Thursday, and a strike across London's transport system on Friday.

The rail strikes have divided opinion, with some voicing frustration but others supporting the workers.

"I've got all the sympathy in the world for them," recruitment consultant Greg Ellwood, 26, said this week at an unusually quiet Euston station in London.

"Everyone likes to try and divide people, but this is something I think people should stick to."

However, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the unions' "co-ordinated approach" showed they were "hell-bent on causing as much misery as possible".

READ MORE:UK nationwide strike brings rail network to standstill

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us