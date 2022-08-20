TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Road accident kills at least 16 people in southeastern Türkiye
A passenger bus overturned and hit firefighters and a paramedic team responding to an earlier traffic incident in the province of Gaziantep.
Road accident kills at least 16 people in southeastern Türkiye
Three firefighters, four health personnel, and IHA news agency journalists Muhammed Abdulkadir Esen and Umut Yakup Tanriover were among those killed in the accident. / AA
August 20, 2022

A traffic accident has killed at least 16 people and injured 22 others in Türkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province, governor Davut Gul said. 

A passenger bus on Saturday overturned and dragged for several dozen metres, and hit a fire brigade and paramedic team responding to a traffic incident on the Tarsus-Adana-Gaziantep Highway, as well as a broadcast vehicle of a Turkish news agency, IHA.

The fatalities in the accident include three firefighters, four health personnel, and IHA news agency journalists Muhammed Abdulkadir Esen and Umut Yakup Tanriover.

Gaziantep Governor also told reporters that the first accident occurred at around 10:45 am local (0745GMT) on Saturday.

All injured have been taken to hospitals.

READ MORE:Bus crash in Morocco's Casablanca leaves dozens dead

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us