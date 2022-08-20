TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye: 11 YPG/PKK terrorists neutralised in northern Syria
The terrorists were planning an attack on the "peace and security" of the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, Turkish National Defense Ministry said.
Türkiye: 11 YPG/PKK terrorists neutralised in northern Syria
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / AA
August 20, 2022

Turkish forces have “neutralised” 11 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The terrorists were planning an attack on the "peace and security" of the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

READ MORE:US Centcom's shielding of PKK goes back to 2003 Iraq invasion

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us