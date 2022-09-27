September 27, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
British pound tumbles to new all-time low against the US dollar
The British Opposition leader says the UK government has lost control of the country’s economy. Sir Keir Starmer’s comments followed a crash in the British pound which sunk to its lowest level ever against the American dollar on Monday. It has since slightly recovered. Our Correspondent Sarah Morice takes a look at the impact the weak currency is having on the UK.
