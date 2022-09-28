BIZTECH
Chinese yuan drops to weakest level since 2008 as growth falters
Major indices in the Asia-Pacific region slumped 2% after the S&P 500 set a new 2022 low overnight on Wall Street. The offshore and onshore Chinese yuan fell to its weakest level since 2008 and the Indian rupee also marked a record low. For more on this, we spoke to Danni Hewson, who is a financial analyst at AJ Bell in the UK. #Yuan #Rupee #Markets
September 28, 2022
