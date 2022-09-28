UN: A 'humanitarian catastrophe' is unfolding in Haiti

The UN is warning that a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Haiti, after days of protests and attacks on food aid warehouses. The island's UN envoy Helen La Lime says looting at the World Food Programme's facilities resulted in the loss of 5 million dollars' worth of food. Latin America analyst, Javier Farje unpacks the country’s crisis hitting the island. #Haiti #UN #humanitariancatastrophe