Taliban deputy minister calls for re-opening of Afghan girls’ schools

A senior Taliban member has called on the regime to re-open schools for girls beyond the sixth grade. The deputy foreign minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai made the appeal during a top Taliban gathering in Kabul. Mariam Wardak, founder of Her Afghanistan, explains the shift in policy on girls education. #SherMohammadAbbasStanikzai #Taliban #Afghanistan