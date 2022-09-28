Kremlin proxies claim victory in referendum annexation polls

Russia-appointed leaders of Ukraine's Kherson and Luhansk regions have formally requested incorporation into Russia. Moscow says an overwhelming majority of residents in four Russian-occupied regions voted in favour of annexation, in what Ukraine and the West have called 'sham' referendums. Jaroslaw Strozyk, a former director of analysis in the Polish military intelligence service, discusses the separatist referendums and how Kiev will counter the move. #Russia #Ukraine #annexationpolls