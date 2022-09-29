Leicester Unrest: Rise of Hindu nationalism

SHOW DESCRIPTION: Rising Hindu nationalism in India fuelled by the ruling BJP party has led to widespread attacks on Muslims, Sikhs and Christians in the country. Now these tensions are being exported to the UK. Violence in Leicester - a city with a substantial British Asian population - erupted after a cricket match between India and Pakistan local teams, but many weren’t surprised and said tensions had been brewing for months. GUESTS: Sharmen Rahman Labour Councilor from Leicester Ashok Swain Uppsala University Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.