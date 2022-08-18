WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia engaging in 'quiet' diplomacy with US on prisoner swap
Russia's foreign ministry says plans for a prisoner swap involving basketball star Brittney Griner should bear fruit if Washington follows through.
Russia engaging in 'quiet' diplomacy with US on prisoner swap
Griner, who had been prescribed medical cannabis in the US to relieve pain from chronic injuries, was arrested on February 17 at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. / Reuters
August 18, 2022

Russia's foreign ministry has said it is engaged in "quiet diplomacy" with the United States regarding a potential prisoner swap that would include basketball star Brittney Griner.

"Quiet diplomacy is under way and it should bear fruit if Washington follows it and not fall into propaganda through media hype to score points before an election," said spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry Ivan Nechayev on Thursday, referring to the US midterm elections in November.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia on drug charges on August 4 in a ruling US President Joe Biden called "unacceptable".

The Kremlin had previously said that US officials were undermining efforts to secure a prisoner swap by resorting to "megaphone diplomacy" over the case.

READ MORE: US basketball star Griner appeals Russian prison sentence

Washington's offer

Washington has offered to exchange Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout for Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, sources familiar with the situation have said.

Whelan, who holds American, British, Canadian and Irish passports, was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in jail after being convicted of spying. He denied the charge.

Griner, who had been prescribed medical cannabis in the United States to relieve pain from chronic injuries, was arrested on February 17 at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

Cannabis is illegal in Russia for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

Griner, who pleaded guilty to the charges, said she had made an honest mistake by inadvertently packing her vape cartridges as she rushed to catch her flight to Russia. 

READ MORE: Who could be part of a prisoner exchange between Russia and United States?

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us