Kremlin proxies claim victory in referendum annexation polls

The European Union is condemning the votes to join Russia - which were held in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine - as a sham, and illegal. Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy has vowed to defend those provinces of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson as Moscow now moves to send in more troops. Craig Boswell reports. #ukraine #referendum #donetsk