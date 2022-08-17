WORLD
Bus crash in Morocco's Casablanca leaves dozens dead
Bus travelling between Casablanca city and rural region of Ait Attab overturns in Khouribga province, leaving 23 people dead and 36 others injured, officials say.
An average of 3,500 deaths and 12,000 injuries have been recorded annually in Morocco. / AFP
August 17, 2022

A bus crash east of Morocco's economic capital Casablanca has left 23 people dead, marking one of the deadliest such accidents in recent years.

The bus overturned on a bend of a motorway in central-western Khouribga province in the morning, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Regional health director Rochdi Kaddar told the AFP news agency that 23 people were killed, and another 36 were injured in the crash.

The bus was travelling between Casablanca and the rural region of Ait Attab, near the town of Beni Mellal at the foot of the High Atlas mountains.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Khouribga and an investigation has been opened into the accident.

Road accidents, often deadly, are relatively frequent in Morocco and other North African countries.

An average of 3,500 deaths and 12,000 injuries have been recorded annually in Morocco, according to the National Road Safety Agency, with an average of 10 deaths per day.

SOURCE:AFP
