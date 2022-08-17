WORLD
Iran 'ready' to swap prisoners, urges US to free jailed Iranians
Tehran is ready to swap prisoners with the US, says Iran's foreign ministry, adding, the Biden administration must release over a dozen jailed Iranian citizens without any conditions.
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani's remarks came as Tehran and Washington tried to revive a 2015 nuclear pact after lengthy negotiations.
August 17, 2022

Iran is ready to swap prisoners with the United States, its foreign ministry spokesman was quoted as saying, calling on President Joe Biden's administration to "act instead of performing theatrical shows".

Tehran has sought the release of over a dozen Iranians in the United States, including seven Iranian-American dual nationals, two Iranians with permanent US residency and four Iranian citizens with no legal status in the United States.

"We are ready to swap prisoners with Washington ... The US must release jailed Iranian citizens without any conditions," the semi-official Fars news agency quoted foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani as saying on Wednesday.

'Wrongfully detained'

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted that Siamak Namazi had now spent 2,500 days "wrongfully detained" in Iran and Washington was determined to secure the freedom of all Americans held by its Middle East adversary.

Kannani's remarks came as Tehran and Washington tried to revive a 2015 nuclear pact after lengthy negotiations.

The European Union and United States said on Tuesday they were studying Iran's response to what the EU has called its "final" proposal to save the deal, after Tehran called on Washington to show flexibility.

SOURCE:Reuters
