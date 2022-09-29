September 29, 2022
Hurricane Ian hits Florida after lashing Cuba
Millions of people in the US state of Florida are without power after Hurricane Ian slammed into its coast on Wednesday. Streets have been turned into rivers and warnings of flash flooding are in place for areas in the path of the storm. Peter Newman from Curtin University looks at whether the frequency of storms and hurricanes in the region is linked to the climate crisis. #hurricaneian #climatechange #Florida
