September 29, 2022
Why extreme weather conditions are becoming more frequent
Durwood Zaelke from the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development explains how extreme weather conditions are becoming more frequent, especially around the southwestern US and Caribbean regions. He says cutting methane emissions could be the fastest way to immediately slow the rate of global heating. #climatechange #fossilfuels #climateaction
