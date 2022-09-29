WORLD
Slovenia asks Brussels to grant Bosnia EU candidate status to protect region’s
This week we look into Slovenia's efforts to speed up Bosnia's EU membership to counter the rise of Russian influence in the region. Russia's attack on Ukraine has alarmed EU policymakers, altering their understanding of just how fragile the peace in Bosnia is. Slovenian President Borut Pahor expressed his commitment to Bosnia's EU accession process, saying he has urged the bloc to grant Bosnia candidate status by the end of the year. Veljko Skenderija went to Ljubljana to check will his calls have any impact on Brussels and its enlargement policies ahead of elections in Bosnia. Plus, we look into Montenegro’s political crisis. Its outgoing Prime Minister, Dritan Abazovic, says he is being ousted by the political influence of organised crime after he took on drug and cigarette smugglers. He was defeated in a vote of no confidence in August. Abazovic has only been prime minister since April but was deputy prime minister for more than a year before that, following the 2020 elections that broke the three-decade hold on power by the Democratic Party of Socialists, led by the president, Milo Dukanovic. No new coalition has emerged so far and we discuss why Montenegro is struggling to have a stable government in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine. • Zlatko Sabic - Professor of International Relations at the University of Ljubljana • Daliborka Uljarević - Political analyst and an executive director of the center for civic education
September 29, 2022
