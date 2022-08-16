TÜRKİYE
Türkiye: Unfair structure of UN Security Council must change
Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun says the world needs a UN that is representative of multiculturalism in order to achieve a more equitable and sustainable global peace.
The UN failed to develop concrete solutions to prevent the great humanitarian disasters, particularly in the post-Cold War period, Altun says. / AA
August 16, 2022

The United Nations must be restructured to respond to the challenges in the world because  it is "adding deadlock to global issues rather than solutions" in its current form, Türkiye's Communications Director has said.

"The UN failed to develop concrete solutions to prevent the great humanitarian disasters, particularly in the post-Cold War period, and unfortunately, it could not play an effective role in sustaining peace and security," Fahrettin Altun said on Tuesday.

Sending a video message to address a panel in Paris — The United Nations Security Council Reform: A New Approach to Reconstructing the International Order — Altun said the UN was "desperate" to prevent the human tragedies in the past in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Rwanda, Syria, and Kosovo.

He added that the organisation has recently displayed a similar example of "desperation" during Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

"We are all aware that the United Nations, which was founded to safeguard peace and security, is incapable of meeting the international community's expectations in this regard.

"In the face of the developments in world politics and the change in power balances in the last 30 years, the organisation is no longer able to fulfil its stabilising function," he noted.

READ MORE:Türkiye to hold panels in 12 countries for Security Council reform

'Unfair and non-transparent' structure

Altun said the UN's inability to play an effective and consistent role in the face of threats to global peace and stability undermines its credibility and prestige in the eyes of the international community.

"We have seen time and again that the United Nations, in its current form, adds deadlock to global issues rather than solutions. We have seen how the processes can be blocked when one of the warring parties or one of the parties to the crisis is a permanent member of the UN."

"United Nations, with this structure, is not on the side of the weak, the victim, or the righteous but rather on the side of its five powerful permanent members. With its current structure, the UN is unable to speak out against the oppressor," he added.

Altun stressed that the "unfair and non-transparent" structure of the Security Council must change, adding that the whole world needs a UN that is representative of multiculturalism to achieve a more equitable and sustainable global peace.

Türkiye's Communications Directorate will hold a panel in 12 countries to emphasise the critical need for a UN Security Council reform.

READ MORE: Why does Türkiye urge restructuring of UN Security Council?

