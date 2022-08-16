WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel admits to killing five children in latest Gaza assault: Report
An Israeli investigation confirms that a strike by the Israeli air force killed five Palestinian children in northern Gaza, the Haaretz has reported.
Israel admits to killing five children in latest Gaza assault: Report
An eventual ceasefire took hold on August 6, bringing an end to Israeli aggression and counter-rocket strikes that continued for three days. / AA
August 16, 2022

Israel has confirmed that its air force was responsible for the killing of five children on the last day of its attacks on Gaza earlier this month, according to a media report.

Days after denying Israeli involvement in the deadly strike on Gaza that left five children dead, Israeli officials conducted an assessment and admitted that an Israeli strike killed the children, the Haaretz reported on Tuesday.  

The five victims were Jamil al-Din Nijm, 3; Jamil Ihab Nijm, 13; Mohammad Nijm, 16; Hamed Nijm, 16; and Nathmi Karsh, 15. According to the Norwegian Refugee Council, three of them had participated in a support programme for trauma victims in Gaza. 

Israeli army spokesperson’s unit said that during the three days of fighting, the army "made every reasonable effort to minimise, insofar as possible, harm to civilians and civilian property.” 

The unit added that the Israeli army investigates all its actions during the operation, the Haaretz said. 

Ceasefire 

The Palestinian death toll from recent Israeli strikes on the besieged Gaza enclave has risen to 48 after an 11-year-old girl and a man died from wounds they suffered during the worst Israeli aggression in over a year.

An eventual ceasefire took hold on August 6, bringing an end to the Israeli aggression and counter-rocket strikes that continued for three days. 

No Israelis were killed but around 70 were wounded, according to the United Nations. 

READ MORE: Death toll from Israeli aggression on Palestine's Gaza climbs

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us