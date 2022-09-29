September 29, 2022
MPs debate if they can lead Lebanon out of an economic crisis – without a president
Is the Lebanese parliament shooting itself in the foot by not selecting a president? And why is Mali claiming to be stabbed in the back by France? Guests: Mark Daou Lebanese MP with the Progress Party Farid Boustany Lebanese MP with the Free Patriotic Movement Alex Vines Director of the Africa Programme at Chatham House
