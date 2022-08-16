WORLD
Many people dead as bus collides with tanker in Pakistan
The collision resulted in a huge fire that engulfed both vehicles, killing at least 20 people on the spot and injuring six others.
Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan, mainly due to lax safety and infrastructure standards. / AA
August 16, 2022

At least 20 people have been killed in a collision between a passenger bus and an oil tanker in northeastern Pakistan.

The collision – the second in less than a week – took place early Tuesday morning near northeastern Multan city on a motorway when the bus heading from Lahore city to Karachi hit the oil tanker, carrying thousands of liters of petrol, from the rear side, Tahir Wattoo, deputy commissioner of Multan, said in a statement.

The collision resulted in a huge fire that engulfed both vehicles, killing 20 people on the spot, while another six got critical injuries, he added.

Images shared by the district administration showed the ill-fated bus and the oil tanker lying completely charred in the middle of the road.

READ MORE: Deadly Pakistan highway crash leaves multiple victims

Fatal road accidents

Quoting motorway police, local broadcaster Dawn News reported that the bus driver fell asleep, which caused the fatal accident. 

On Saturday, at least 13 people were killed and five injured in a collision between a passenger van and a truck on a highway in Rahim Yar Khan, a district in Punjab province, some 590 kilometres (365 miles) from the provincial capital Lahore.

Fatal road accidents are common in this South Asian country, mainly due to lax safety and infrastructure standards.

READ MORE: More than a dozen dead as bus falls into deep ravine in southwest Pakistan

SOURCE:AA
