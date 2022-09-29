September 29, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ankara to deploy more forces to protect Turkish Cypriots
Turkiye is going to send more troops to Northern Cyprus to defend Turkish Cypriots in response to the US decision to lift its arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration. Tarik Oguzlu from Istanbul Aydin University unpacks why the US decided to lift decades-long arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration. #USArmsEmbargo #TurkishCypriots #GreekCypriot
