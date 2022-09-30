WORLD
1 MIN READ
Suu Kyi, Australian economist detained since last year's coup
A military-run court in Myanmar has convicted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi in yet another criminal case. This time, handing her a three-year sentence under the country's state Secrets Act, but releasing no details publicly about her alleged crimes. The 77-year-old deposed leader has already been sentenced to 20 years on 11 separate counts. The court has also sentenced Australian economist Sean Turnell, who served as an adviser to Suu Kyi, to three years in prison under the same act. And now, her former advisor, who is Australian, has been sent to prison. Liz Maddock has more.
Suu Kyi, Australian economist detained since last year's coup
September 30, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us