WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran denies involvement in assault on Salman Rushdie
Rushdie's book “The Satanic Verses” was banned in Iran where the late Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 fatwa, or edict, calling for the author's death.
Iran denies involvement in assault on Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie, 75, was stabbed on Friday while attending an event in western New York. / Reuters Archive
August 15, 2022

An Iranian government official has denied that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, in remarks that were the country's first public comments on the attack. 

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, made the remarks in a briefing to journalists on Monday.

“We, in the incident of the attack on Salman Rushdie in the US, do not consider that anyone deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters,” Kanaani said.

 “Nobody has right to accuse Iran in this regard.”

Rushdie, 75, was stabbed on Friday while attending an event in western New York. 

He suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, his agent said. 

He was likely to lose the injured eye.

Death threats

His assailant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the attack through his lawyer.

The award-winning author for more than 30 years has faced death threats for his book “The Satanic Verses”, which was condemned across the Muslim world.

Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had issued a fatwa, or an edict, demanding his death. 

An Iranian foundation had put up a bounty of over $3 million for the author.

READ MORE: Controversial author Salman Rushdie off ventilator

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us