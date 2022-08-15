BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Saudi Aramco ready to boost crude output, oil prices drop
Aramco can boost its crude oil output to its maximum capacity of 12 million barrels per day if the Saudi government requests.
Saudi Aramco ready to boost crude output, oil prices drop
Oil prices rebounded more than 3 percent last week after a damaged oil pipeline component disrupted output at several offshore Gulf of Mexico platforms. / AP
August 15, 2022

Oil prices dropped on Monday for a second session after the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it is ready to ramp up output while production at several offshore US Gulf of Mexico platforms is resuming after a brief outage last week.

Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $97.88 a barrel by 0034 GMT after settling 1.5 percent lower on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $91.87 a barrel, down 22 cents, or 0.2 percent, following a 2.4 percent drop in the previous session.

Saudi Aramco stands ready to raise crude oil output to its maximum capacity of 12 million barrels per day (bpd) if requested to do so by the Saudi Arabian government, Chief Executive Amin Nasser told reporters on Sunday.

"We are confident of our ability to ramp up to 12 million bpd any time there is a need or a call from the government or from the ministry of energy to increase our production," Nasser said.

He added that China's easing of Covid-19 restrictions and a pickup in the aviation industry could add to demand.

READ MORE:Oil prices drop as traders watch developments in Iran nuclear talks

Tight supplies

Investors are looking ahead to China's economic data later on Monday for demand cues at the world's top crude oil importer.

Oil prices rebounded more than 3 percent last week after a damaged oil pipeline component disrupted output at several offshore Gulf of Mexico platforms.

Producers had moved to reactivate some of the halted production after repairs were completed late Friday, a Louisiana official said.

Energy services firm Baker Hughes Co reported on Friday that the US oil rig count rose by 3 to 601 last week.

The rig count, an early indicator of future output, has been slow to grow with oil production only seen recovering from pandemic-related cuts next year.

Global oil markets remained supported by tight supplies in the run-up to EU sanctions on Russian crude oil and refined product supplies this winter.

READ MORE: UN chief blasts oil firms profiting from energy crisis

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us