UK economy averts immediate recession with 0.2% expansion

The UK economy grew in the second quarter, averting a summer recession despite the cost of living crisis. The 0.2% growth was a surprise improvement on the previous estimate of a fall of 0.1%, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. The expansion in the second quarter means the economy is not in a technical recession, as many thought. For more on UK economy, we were joined by Craig Erlam, who is a senior market analyst at OANDA in London.