Who was behind the Nord Stream sabotage?

The underwater gas pipelines that link Russia to Germany have become a point of geo-political tension. Several leaks have been discovered on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipes. NATO has said it suspects sabotage, with some analysts alleging that Moscow is deliberately cutting supplies to Europe in retaliation for Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine. Russia has denied the allegations. Francesco Rizzuto from Liverpool Hope University explains who could be behind this sabotage and the motives behind it. #Nordstream #Russia #Ukraine