WORLD
3 MIN READ
Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib attempts to nullify 1MDB conviction on his final try
Najib is appealling his convictions for criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering over the alleged theft of $4.5 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a state fund he co-founded as premier in 2009.
Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib attempts to nullify 1MDB conviction on his final try
Najib, who was voted out in 2018, has been free on bail pending the appeal. / AP
August 15, 2022

Malaysian former Prime Minister Najib Razak starts his final attempt to set aside his conviction in a corruption case linked to the multi-billion dollar 1MDB financial scandal.

The country's highest court has scheduled hearings through August 26 to hear Najib's appeal of his convictions for criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering over the alleged theft of $4.5 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a state fund he co-founded as premier in 2009.

In addition to appealing that verdict, Najib is asking the Federal Court to introduce fresh evidence to nullify the trial, accusing the trial judge of a conflict of interest, documents filed ahead of Monday's hearing showed.

Najib, who was voted out in 2018, has been free on bail pending the appeal. If the verdict is upheld, he would likely begin his sentence immediately, according to a prosecutor. Malaysian law allows for a review of Federal Court decisions, but such applications are rarely successful.

The appeal comes ahead of national elections that are expected to be called before a September 2023 deadline.

An acquittal could spark a political comeback for Najib, who told Reuters last year he had not ruled out seeking re-election to parliament.

While he remains a popular figure and active lawmaker, Najib is barred from contesting elections unless his conviction is overturned or he receives a royal pardon.

READ MORE:Ex-Malaysia PM Najib hints he may seek re-election to parliament

1MDB scandal

At least six countries have launched investigations into 1MDB, a global scandal that has implicated high-level officials and major financial institutions.

Prosecutors say more than $1 billion in 1MDB funds made its way into Najib's personal accounts.

Najib, 69, who has pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges, was sentenced in July 2020 in the first of several trials to 12 years in jail and a $50 million fine for illegally receiving about $10 million from SRC International, a former 1MDB unit.

The conviction was upheld by an appeals court last year.

READ MORE: Ex-Goldman Sachs banker convicted in US in 1MDB case

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us