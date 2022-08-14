WORLD
Iraqi judiciary ‘has no powers to dissolve parliament'
The judicial council said that it agrees with Sadr's diagnosis of the political situation in Iraq, noting that it “stands at an equal distance from all political parties and groups.”
Iraq has been in a political deadlock following the general elections last October, which failed since then to agree on a new government. / AP Archive
August 14, 2022

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council has said it does not have the authority to dissolve the country’s parliament, following a call by Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr to do so.

The council said in a statement on Sunday that it had discussed Sadr’s request to dissolve the Parliament and found that it has no authority to disband it.

“The Supreme Judicial Council has no jurisdiction to intervene in the affairs of the legislative or executive authorities,” the statement said.

The council, however, said that it agrees with Sadr's "negative diagnosis of the political situation in the country and the continuing violation of the constitution."

The judicial council noted that it “stands at an equal distance from all political parties and groups.”

On Wednesday, Sadr called on the council, Iraq’s highest judicial authority, to dissolve the assembly amid a deep political crisis in the country.

READ MORE:Iraq's Sadr gives one-week deadline to judiciary to dissolve parliament

Political deadlock

Tension flared up across Iraq in recent days following the nomination of Mohammed Shia al Sudani as a new prime minister by the Coordination Framework, a coalition of groups close to Iran.

The nomination has triggered mass protests from supporters of Sadr, who called for the dissolution of the Parliament and holding early polls in Iraq.

Last June, 73 lawmakers of Sadr's movement resigned from the 329-seat Parliament after failing to form a "national majority" government, as the Coordination Framework hampered the Cabinet formation.

Iraq has been in a political deadlock for nine months following the country’s general elections last October, which failed since then to agree on a new government between the rival parties.

READ MORE: Sadr the Saviour or Sadr the Scourge?

SOURCE:AA
