Why has the US lifted its arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration now?

Türkiye says that it will take all measures to protect Turkish Cypriots following the US’ decision to lift an arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration. Suay Nilhan Acikalın from Ankara Haci Bayram Veli University explains why the Americans have changed their position toward Greek Cypriots now. #USArmsEmbargo #TurkishCypriots #GreekCypriot