WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gunman fires shots inside Canberra Airport, detained
Images posted on social media showed a police officer restraining a man on the ground inside the terminal as the emergency alarm sounded in the capital's main airport.
Gunman fires shots inside Canberra Airport, detained
The airport was evacuated and locked down, leading to the suspension of flights. / Reuters
August 14, 2022

A gunman has fired about five shots inside Canberra's main airport, sending passengers fleeing but injuring no-one before he was detained by Australian police.

The airport was evacuated and locked down after Sunday's incident, leading to the suspension of flights.

Images posted on social media showed a police officer restraining a man on the ground inside the terminal as the emergency alarm sounded in the capital's main airport.

"A male has entered Canberra Airport in the departures area. He has sat in one of the areas adjacent to the glass windows," detective acting superintendent Dave Cr aft told reporters outside the airport building.

"After approximately five minutes, this male has removed a firearm from his possession and let off approximately five rounds," he added.

Craft said the crime scene indicated that the man had fired shots at the glass inside the terminal. "There was no shots directed at people, or persons, passengers or staff," he said.

Situation under control

Several apparent bullet impacts were visible on the glass front of the airport, according to images shown by Australia's public broadcaster ABC.

A woman identified only as Helen was quoted as telling a reporter for The Guardian newspaper that she saw a man "shooting into the air" not far from the check-in counter, describing him as being middle-aged and "clean cut".

Police said the man was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. He was being detained at a police station in the city. After examining the airport's closed-circuit television images, police said they believed the man had acted alone.

The situation was now "contained", police said, describing the airport as an "active crime scene". Police said the motive behind the shooting was not immediately clear.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had been briefed on the shooting incident. "I am advised a man has been detained and there is no ongoing threat present," the prime minister said in a statement.

Canberra airport said it was working with airlines to restart flights by Sunday afternoon, but some flights had been cancelled.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us