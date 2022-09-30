Deluge threatens to worsen food insecurity in Nigeria

Nigeria is facing its worst deluge in at least a decade. The floods have claimed more than 300 lives across 27 states. Among the worst-hit areas, are the country's rice paddies. And as Tayyibe Aydin reports, if the water doesn't recede soon, an acute food shortage already affecting millions of Nigerians could worsen. #Nigeria #Floods #FoodSecurity