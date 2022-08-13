WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly Pakistan highway crash leaves multiple victims
Passenger van and truck collide in Rahim Yar Khan district of eastern Punjab province, leaving 13 dead and five injured, officials say.
Fatal road accidents are common in the South Asian country, mainly due to lax safety and infrastructure standards. / TRTWorld
August 13, 2022

At least 13 people have been killed and five injured in a collision between a passenger van and a truck in eastern Pakistan.

The accident took place on a highway in Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday, a district in Punjab province, some 590 kilometres from the provincial capital Lahore.

The speeding truck overturned and rammed into the ill-fated van, which was carrying 18 passengers, including women and children, according to rescue officials.

Deadly accidents 

Fatal road accidents are common in the South Asian country, mainly due to lax safety and infrastructure standards.

In June, a speeding bus veered off a narrow mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in a remote area of southwest Pakistan, killing 22 passengers including women and children.

In July 202, a jam-packed bus carrying mostly labourers traveling home for a major Muslim holiday rammed into a container truck on a busy highway in central Pakistan, killing at least 33 people.

SOURCE:AA
