September 30, 2022
BBC World Service to End 10 Radio Services
BBC World Service is going to end 10 of its radio services and axe 382 jobs as it tries to make $31.7 million in annual savings for its international services. Its financial difficulties began after the government announced its licence fee would be abolished completely by 2027. To add to this, high inflation and soaring costs have exacerbated the corporation's challenges.
