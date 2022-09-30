September 30, 2022
Market Movers: Italy's new PM to face economic challenges ahead
For the first time since the Second World War, a far-right coalition led by Giorgia Meloni has emerged victorious in the country's general election. But despite winning with a clear majority, the macro-economic environment that the coalition is now to face couldn't be more turbulent. #ItalyElections #GiorgiaMeloni #ItalianEconomy
