TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish forces 'neutralise' two wanted terrorists
The PKK terrorists were targeted in eastern Agri province as part of Operation Eren Abluka-10.
Turkish forces 'neutralise' two wanted terrorists
Two of the terrorists were in the green category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list. / AA
August 13, 2022

Turkish security forces have neutralised three PKK terrorists, two of whom were wanted, the country's interior minister has said.

The terrorists were neutralised in the rural areas of Agri's Diyadin district in an air raid as part of the Operation Eren Abluka-10 on Thursday, according to a statement by the ministry.

Two of them were in the green category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list.

The list is divided into five colour-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Interior Ministry Suleyman Soylu also shared a footage of the operation on Twitter.

READ MORE:Turkish forces 'neutralise' senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

Operations against terrorists

Turkish forces use the term "neutralise" to indicate the terrorist in question either surrendered or was killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

READ MORE:US Centcom's shielding of PKK goes back to 2003 Iraq invasion

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us