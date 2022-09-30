WORLD
2 MIN READ
PKK Terror Attack in Mersin Leaves One Police Officer Dead
A terrorist attack on a police station in the southern Turkish city of Mersin has left one police officer dead. Security footage showed two women, attacking the police station with assault rifles, before detonating explosives hidden in their backpacks. Türkiye's Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu says the two women were members of the PKK terror group. Türkiye's defence Minister Hulusi Akar says the attack on Mersin was orchestrated in Syria. The Turkish military has been battling the PKK's affiliate, the YPG in northern Syria for several years, including with operations Olive Branch in 2018, and Peace Spring in 2019. Founded in 1984, the PKK terror group has been waging a decades-long war against Türkiye, resulting in the deaths of more than 40,000 people. Operating along the Turkish border with Syria and Iraq, the PKK has launched dozens of terrorist attacks on Turkish cities. Guests: Ahmet Keser Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Bilgehan Ozturk Researcher at SETA Foundation
September 30, 2022
