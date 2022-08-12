WORLD
3 MIN READ
Salman Rushdie undergoes surgery after stabbing in New York
Police said that a male suspect stormed the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer on Friday, with the writer suffering "an apparent stab wound to the neck."
Salman Rushdie undergoes surgery after stabbing in New York
Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. / AFP
August 12, 2022

British author Salman Rushdie, whose writings made him the target of death threats, has undergone emergency surgery after an assailant stabbed him in the neck at a literary event in New York state.

Police said that a male suspect stormed the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer on Friday, with the writer suffering "an apparent stab wound to the neck."

He was rushed by helicopter to a local hospital, police said. New York governor Kathy Hochul said Rushdie was alive. 

Rushdie will likely lose an eye and suffered severed nerves in an arm and damage to his liver, his agent said, adding that Rushdie was on a ventilator.

"The news is not good.  Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed, and his liver was stabbed and damaged," Andrew Wylie said in a written statement.

A state trooper assigned to the event at the Chautauqua Institution, where Rushdie was due to give a talk, immediately took the suspect into custody.

Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was arrested at the scene and was awaiting arraignment. State police Major Eugene J Staniszewski said the motive for the stabbing was unclear.

Iranian award for killing Rushdie

Rushdie is the author of several novels that won widespread acclaim, including Midnight's Children, which won the Booker Prize in 1981. 

Rushdie's book "The Satanic Verses" has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous.

A year later, Iran's late Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

A bounty of over $3 million has also been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie.

Iran's government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered. 

In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Rushdie dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was "no evidence" of people being interested in the reward.

That year, Rushdie published a memoir, "Joseph Anton," about the fatwa.

READ MORE: Ten years on, Jaipur Litfest is still a powerhouse

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us