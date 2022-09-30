WORLD
1 MIN READ
Putin moves to illegally annex four regions of eastern Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine are now--according to him-- part of Russia, with 'Russian citizens forever.' This follows a Moscow-led referendum that was held in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces. Kiev and its western allies call the move a 'sham', and illegal. The regions themselves make up more than 15 percent of Ukraine's territory, which president Volodymyr Zelenskyy vows to take back. But Putin has warned he'll defend those provinces - and is already looking to add more troops there. Sarah Morice begins our coverage.
Putin moves to illegally annex four regions of eastern Ukraine
September 30, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us