Fears of sabotage as gas pours into Baltic from pipelines

Here on Playback, we bring you up-to-date with the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into events from around the world. This week, Europe's energy crisis could worsen as several leaks were detected on the Nord Stream pipelines that bring gas from Russia to Europe. NATO says there are signs of sabotage in the underwater pipelines. Continuing with Azerbaijan, it has been two years since the 2020 war began between Azerbaijan and Armenia. In that conflict, Baku fought to take back areas that had been internationally-recognised as its territory, but which had been occupied for more than 20 years. A ceasefire deal was reached to end the fighting, but problems between the two countries have remained. And finally, we look at the devastating impacts of the climate crisis around the world. In the US, millions of people in Florida are without power after Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest hurricanes in recent years, slammed into the city. For Pakistan the effect of climate change is much more costly. Water borne diseases are now tearing through flood-devastated regions. Hundreds of thousands of people are now living in the open becoming more vulnerable to widespread eye infections, malaria, and dengy fever. #playback #climatechange #nordstreampipeline