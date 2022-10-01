October 1, 2022
Bulgarian voters seek change as country holds fourth election in two years
Bulgaria is heading to the polls on Sunday, to elect new members of the National Assembly, for the fourth time in less than two years. Whoever comes into power next will face an immediate energy crisis. Spiraling fuel prices and political instability have created an uncertain future for many Bulgarians. Daniel Padwick has more. #bulgariaelections #energycrisis
