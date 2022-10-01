Army announces regime change in Burkina Faso for second time in less than a year

A faction of the army in Burkina Faso has ousted the military leadership and dissolved the transitional government. The former military leader Paul Henri Damiba who seized power himself in a coup earlier this year has been deposed. The West African country has been plagued by political instability and an armed uprising. Sarah Balter has more. #burkinafaso #coup