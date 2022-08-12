US federal agents were reportedly looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons when they raided former president Donald Trump's home in Florida this week.

It was not clear if such documents were recovered at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Reuters news agency could not immediately confirm the report.

Sources who spoke on condition of anonymity to the influential US newspaper did not release further details regarding Monday's raid.

Trump and Justice Department did not make any public announcement on the nuclear weapon documents search.

Earlier on Thursday, Justice Department asked a judge to make public the warrant that authorised the FBI raid after Trump, a Republican, portrayed it as political retribution.

The request means the public could soon learn more about what investigators were looking for during the unprecedented search of a former president's home.

The raid was part of an investigation into whether Trump illegally removed records from the White House as he left office in January 2021, some of which the Justice Department believes are classified.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said he could not discuss the details of the ongoing investigation but he said that he personally authorised the decision to seek court permission for a search warrant.

"I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter," he told reporters. "The department does not take such a decision lightly."

Escalating investigation

Garland also filed a motion that sought to unseal the warrant.

"The public's clear and powerful interest in understanding what occurred under these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of unsealing," the motion read.

"That said, the former president should have an opportunity to respond to this Motion and lodge objections, including with regards to any 'legitimate privacy interests' or the potential for other 'injury if these materials are made public."

Reuters citing a source familiar with the matter said the FBI retrieved about 10 boxes from Trump's property during the search.

Trump was not in Florida at the time of the search.

It was unclear whether Trump's legal team would object to the release of the warrant.

The government has until 3 pm ET (1900 GMT) on Friday to let the court know whether Trump's attorneys will object to unsealing the warrant.

The case is before US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who reviewed the warrant to ensure the Justice Department had sufficient probable cause for the search.

The unprecedented search marked a significant escalation in one of the many federal and state investigations Trump is facing from his time in office and in private business, including a separate probe by the Justice Department into a failed bid by Trump's allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election by submitting phony slates of electors.

