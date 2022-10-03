Lula and Bolsonaro will face run-off after tight Brazil election

Brazil's two leading presidential candidates will go head to head in a run-off after neither won enough votes to claim victory in the first round. Left-wing Lula Da Silva received just 4% more than the incumbent right-winger Jair Bolsanaro, who surprised pollsters with a strong showing. Colin Harding, director of Latinform, explains why the country is so polarised. #Brazil #Election #Bolsonaro