October 3, 2022
WORLD
Football matches cancelled in Indonesia as investigation ordered
Indonesia's government says an independent team of investigators will look into the conditions that led to the stampede at a football stadium in Malang. Police on Saturday used tear gas to disperse fans of the losing home side. 125 people were killed in the panic, with at least 17 children among the casualties. Liz Maddock reports.
