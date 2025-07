Has the Nobel Peace prize award swayed from its original intention?

This year's Nobel Prize season comes at a time when Europe is enduring some of the worst fighting since the end of the Second World War. Author Unni Turrettini discusses whether the prize has drifted from its original intentions, as they were written in the will of Alfred Nobel. #NobelPeacePrize #AunSanSuuKyi #AbyAhmed