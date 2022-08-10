TÜRKİYE
August 10, 2022

Digital terrorism is a national security issue and taking measures against it is the state’s responsibility; not a choice, Türkiye’s communications director has said. 

Apart from "physical attacks," Türkiye is also facing “disinformation attacks” by terrorist groups such as the YPG/PKK and FETO, Fahrettin Altun said on Wednesday at the New Media and Digital Terrorism workshop held in Ankara.

"Accounts supporting terrorist organisations systematically share disinformation against our country on social media platforms and try to mobilise local and foreign public opinion against Türkiye," he said.

These terror groups use digital media for propaganda, indoctrination and communication, as well as recruiting sympathisers and militants, he explained.

"Digital terrorism is a national security issue and every state should implement the necessary defence and prevention mechanisms against threats in the digital world," Altun said.

"Taking precautions against terrorism and similar crimes that may arise in the digital world is not a choice for the state or a mechanism to control society. These measures are a responsibility of the state towards its citizens," he stressed.

